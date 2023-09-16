Kuwaiti Charities Reach Quake-Stricken Regions In Morocco To Relieve Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Mustafa Al-Muraini
MARRAKECH, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- A number of Kuwaiti associations and charities has taken part in the relief operations dispatching teams to the quake-stricken regions to determine needs for survivors of the catastrophe and relieve them rapidly.
The general supervisor for the Kuwaiti Morohumanitarian campaign, Omar Al-Thuwaini, told KUNA that up to 14 Kuwaiti societies have taken part in the humanitarian efforts, in coordination with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Social Affairs.
"We have reached some regions that have been ravaged by the earthquake and examined volume of the damage," he said, noting that the Kuwaiti team focused in the beginning of the operation on securing shelter and food for the afflicted.
The Kuwaiti associations have distributed 1,100 food parcels, 2,200 blankets to more than 7,000 people who were affected with the disaster, he said, indicating that some of the victims lost some of their loved ones in the tragedy.
Meanwhile, Meshari Al-Enezi, an official at the Kuwaiti "Al-Najat" charity indicated that the Kuwaiti groups would foin the second phase of the operation on rebuilding houses, schools and medical centers in the ravaged areas.
He also affirmed that the activities have been carried out in coordination with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "the umbrella of the Kuwaiti charity work abroad," in addition to other government departments.
Khaled Al-Shamri, the director of "Namaa" charity expressed horror at the enormdestruction he has seen while touring the stricken regions.
He thanked the Kuwaiti Embassy staff namely the Ambassador Abdulatif Al-Yahya who has personally facilitated the Kuwaiti mission. (end)
