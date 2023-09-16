Relieve Pregnancy Discomfort With A Prenatal Massage Therapy In Coral Springs

If you are looking to trade in those pregnancy backaches for some well-deserved pampering, you're in the right place.

Baby Wellness Massage brings you a prenatal massage service right here in Coral Springs. Marie-Josee Berard combines over 30 years of experience to help you alleviate back pain, reduce swelling in your legs and feet, and improve circulation during pregnancy.

Pregnancy comes with its own set of challenges, including aches and pains that can affect your comfort and well-being. With this service, Marie-Josee Berard aims to provide relief from the discomforts of pregnancy while promoting relaxation and overall wellness for both you and your baby.

A prenatal massage typically lasts for 60 minutes, and Marie-Josee also offers house calls. During the session, she employs gentle techniques tailored to help you relax your muscles and improve circulation. The massage techniques employed target areas such as the lower back, hips, and shoulders, which tend to bear the brunt of pregnancy-related stress.

Marie-Josée's services also extend beyond prenatal massages with the inclusion of baby massages tailored to meet your baby's needs and can be adapted as they grow and develop. You can also get instructions on how to administer baby massages in the comfort of your home. Located in Coral Springs, Florida, Baby Wellness Massage is a brand specializing in providing holistic care with a focus on promoting your overall wellness and development and that of your baby. Marie-Josee Berard also offers induction massage and postnatal massage, and her services are available in English, French, and Spanish. As a recognized leader in her industry, she also shares her knowledge and expertise with top doctors, birth centers, hospitals, and schools.

A satisfied client said: "I just had my first prenatal massage at 39 weeks with Marie-Josee at Baby Wellness Massage, and it was the most magical experience. Everything from her beautiful energy to the oil she uses is amazing. She hits all the points that you really need when carrying a heavy belly around every day."

Get ready to 'bump' up your relaxation with this soothing prenatal massage service from Baby Wellness Massage.

