Custom Rehab's Team Offers A Route To Pain-Free Life

Chubbuck, ID – Patients looking to return to total health as quickly as possible are turning to the award-winning team at Custom Rehab due to their experience and comprehensive approach in achieving the best outcomes.

Custom Rehab offers tailored physical therapy services, providing the best evaluation, specialized treatments and the most efficient functional solutions in a positive rehabilitation environment.

Their licensed and certified therapists are equally at home helping clients manage a new injury from sports, work, or just life in general. Their approach is underpinned by cutting-edge technology and the latest health advancements to ensure they constantly improve their patient care services.

"Our goal is to be the preferred rehabilitation provider as we provide the highest quality in physical therapy," said Jared McKee, owner of Custom Rehab, which serves residents in Pocatello, Chubbuck, Inkom, Portnuef, Blackrock, Tyhee and surrounding areas.

Born and raised in Pocatello, McKee completed his undergraduate education at BYU-Idaho with a Bachelor's degree in Health Science and a foon personal health, wellness, and exercise prescription. After graduation, he returned home to marry his wife, Brittany and earned his clinical Doctorate of Physical Therapy at Idaho State University.

He opened Custom Rehab in 2011 to give patients a different physical therapy experience he knew was missing from the area. He has completed extensive education in functional manual therapy through the Institute of Physical Art and is studying to receive his CFMT (certified functional manual therapy) certification.

Sadie Ellis, PT, DPT, OCS, also complements the team. She graduated with honors in 2008 and has more than 12 years of diverse experience, especially in Manual Physical Therapy. Sadie completed a 1-year residency through the Institute of Physical Art (IPA) with Jeremy Jones, PT, DPT, CFMT in Blackfoot, ID.

Since then, she has furthered her post-graduate education through many IPA courses.

She has also been trained in Amino Neurofrequency Therapy (ANF) and has started courses through Functional Anatomy Seminars.

Another experienced and friendly team member is Sophia Garrett, PT, DPT. Born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, she completed her Bachelor's Degree in Biology at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, KS, where she met her husband, Chad.

Throughout her education, she gained an appreciation for the complexity of the human body and became fascinated with Physical Therapy, which uses the body to heal itself through movement. Sophia attended Idaho State University and completed her Doctorate in Physical Therapy.

Throughout her Physical Therapy program, Sophia became very interested in using function-based treatments to help patients quickly return to the activities they value. She has clinical experience in treating pediatric patients and people with disabilities. She is expanding her post-graduate education and accepting new patients for pelvic floor rehabilitation. She is enthusiastic about working with pregnant and postpartum women, and those with incontinence and pelvic pain.

The fourth physical therapist is Katrina Rhett, who completed a Bachelor of Science program while majoring in biology and physiology and a master's program with an emphasis in anatomy and physiology while studying at the University of Minnesota.

During graduate school, Katrina also researched muscular dystrophy and cardiovascular disease. She relocated to Idaho to teach human anatomy at Idaho State University. After teaching, she expanded her knowledge of functional anatomy, pursuing a doctoral degree in physical therapy.

Katrina enjoys getting to know her patients' needs and helping them reach their goals regardless of their abilities before therapy and barriers to recovery. She likes to team up with her patients so they can work together using her knowledge and skills, and their values to achieve optimal outcomes. She also enjoys educating patients to empower them to make informed decisions and assist in their recovery.