T3's Apron To Accommodate 37 Aircraft Together

Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh said this while talking to The Bangladesh Monitor.



The CAAB chairman said 37 aircraft can be parked at a time once the terminal-with an area of 5,42,000 square meters-is fully opened.

However, he also mentioned that airlines will be able to use the new parking apron and taxiway after the soft opening of T3.

Preparations are currently underway for the partial inauguration of T3 at HSIA by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

However, the full utilisation of the terminal by passengers is expected at the end of 2024. This is due to the necessary calibration and preparation of the equipment used in terminal operations, which is projected to take up most of 2024, added CAAB Chairman.

There will be 26 boarding bridges. Of these, 12 boarding bridges will be opened in October 2023. There will be a total of 115 check-in counters (including 15 self-service check-in counters) for exits, according to CAAB.

In addition, there will be 10 self-service passport control counters for immigration, along with 66 external immigration counters. For arriving passengers, there will be five self-service check-in counters, making a total of 59 counters.

Currently, the existing terminal has eight baggage belts, while the Third Terminal will have 16 baggage belts for arriving passengers. There will be separate belts for oversized luggage.

The Chairman mentioned that a multilevel car parking building with 1,350 parking spaces will be constructed for car parking at Terminal 3.

Below the new terminal, there will be a baggage handling system, and on the second floor, there will be an arrival lounge, a cantina, and boarding bridges, according to CAAB. Additionally, there will be a Duty-Free shop and an arrival lounge nearby.

The total area of the third terminal building is going to be 230,000 square metres, with a capacity of handling 12 million passengers annually.

The baggage handling area is 54,000 square metres, and the fire-fighting station with equipment covers 4,000 square metres. The import cargo terminal is 27,000 square metres, and the export cargo terminal is 36,000 square metres. The connecting taxiway is 66,500 square metres.

There are two rapid exit taxiways, covering 41,500 square metres. Furthermore, the airport will have associated road connections, an elevated expressway, and the necessary equipment (automated warehouses) for passenger and cargo handling. All these activities are currently underway, mentioned CAAB Chairman.

Additionally, there will be a hall and six channels for customs for passengers arriving from other countries. VIP services have been arranged for VIP passengers.

In the southern part of the Third Terminal, there is a 3,650-square-metre area dedicated to VIP and VIP passenger services.

A large lounge has been constructed for transit passengers in the new terminal. It will serve 40,00,000 passengers annually. However, there will be no direct connection with the old two terminals for now. A corridor will be constructed in the second phase of the project.

According to the CAAB Chairman, 120-130 aircraft from over 30 airlines takeoff and land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's first and second terminals every day.

About 20,000 passengers use the airport's two terminals every day. As a result, the HSIA currently has the capacity to serve about 80 lac passengers annually.

With the opening of the third terminal, it will be possible to serve another 12 million passengers, he claimed.