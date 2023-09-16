Fitch Affirms Azerbaijan's Rating

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. "Fitch Ratings"
international rating agency has affirmed Azerbaijan's long term
foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a
positive outlook, Trend reports.
The data of the agency shows that the BB+ rating is supported by
Azerbaijan's very strong external balance sheet, low public debt
and high financial flexibility due to the sovereign fund's large
assets.
The Agency forecasts that theposition of Azerbaijan's
sovereign assets will increase by 14 pp to 63 percent of GDP in
2023 and to 72 percent by 2025, which is the highest among
comparable groups of countries.
Fitch said that despite the fall in oil prices, Azerbaijan is
expected to have a double-digit surpin 2024-2025. In addition,
foreign currency assets will reach $68 billion in 2023, 82 percent
of this amount will come to the share of SOFAZ.
The agency forecasts GDP growth of 1.8 percent in 2023, with
growth averaging 2.3 percent in 2024-2025 due to the growing oil
economy.
Fitch also expects further growth in natural gas production with
potential prospects for increased exports to Europe if contracts
are signed.
