Fitch Ratings Expects Inflation In Azerbaijan To Decline In 2023-2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijan's
average inflation rate is expected to reach 10.1 percent in 2023,
falling to six percent in 2024, Trend reports.
The data of Fitch Ratings forecasts that annual inflation will
approach the ceiling of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's (CBA)
target range (4±2 percent) by the end of 2023.
Fitch notes that the decline in annual inflation is due to the
nominal effective growth of the Azerbaijani manat exchange rate
against Azerbaijan's main trading partners, such as Türkiye and
Russia, and the decline in world food prices.
It should be noted that the International Rating Agency "Fitch
Ratings" has affirmed Azerbaijan's long-term foreign currency
issuer default rating at "BB+".
"Positive" outlook reflects strengthening of external and fiscal
reserves due to higher-than-budgeted energy prices, as well as
greater spending restraint.
Fitch estimates that the rating is supported by Azerbaijan's
very strong external balance sheet, the lowest level of public debt
among comparable countries and high financial flexibility due to
the large assets of the sovereign wealth fund.
MENAFN16092023000187011040ID1107080588
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.