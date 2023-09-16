Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 271,790

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and September 16, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 4,616 tanks (+4 over the past day), 8,824 armored fighting vehicles (+10), 5,988 artillery systems (+16), 774 multiple launch rocket systems, 521 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 8,525 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+33), 20 warships/boats, 4,738 unmanned aerial vehicles (+24), 891 special equipment units (+2). A total of 1,455 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that Ukraine's Defense Forces continue holding the defense in the east and south, conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction.