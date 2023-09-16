Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 69 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 15, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 69 times, having fired 325 projectiles.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The enemy launched 69 attacks, having fired 325 projectiles with mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS),” Prokudin wrote.
Fourteen Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.
Russian attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements and an enterprise in the city of Kherson.
Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.
