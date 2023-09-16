Educational Institution Damaged In Russia's Shelling Of Kharkiv Region

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, Russian troops have been attacking settlements in the Kharkiv region's Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izium districts.

The enemy launched air strikes on the Kharkiv district's Strilecha and the Kupiansk district's Kotliarivka. Russian artillery strikes affected the town of Kupiansk.

Russian invaders dropped a guided bomb on the Izium district's village of Kopanky. One detached house was destroyed completely, and two more were damaged.

According to Syniehubov, no casualties among civilians were reported across the region.

Meanwhile, demining efforts continue. Over the past day, the explosive experts of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service have inspected 6.6 hectares and neutralized 75 dangerobjects.