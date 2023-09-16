(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) --
1990 -- The Iraqi regime during its occupation of the State of Kuwait names Ali Hassan Almejid as governor of the country.
1990 --president George Bush addresses the Iraqi people affirming necessity that the Iraqi forces must withdraw from Kuwait, that the legitimate Kuwaiti Government must be reinstated and that all hostages must be freed.
1990 -- The UN Security Council issues a resolution by unanimity condemning the Iraqi regime's breaches of diplomatic missions' buildings in Kuwait, abduction of foreign citizens calling for their immediate release.
1999 -- Two Kuwait borders guards have been martyred with Iraqi troops' shooting.
2005 -- Kuwait inks at the UN headquarters an international convention for clamping down on nuclear terrorism.
2006 -- Qadsiya handball team is crowned champion of the 9th Asian tournament.
2019 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inks a deal to lend Ghana KD seven million (approx. USD 22.6 million) for a road renovation. (end)
