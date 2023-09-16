Kuwait Amir Congratulates Mexico On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the United Mexican States (Mexico), Andres Manuel Obrador, on his country's national day.
His Highness the Amir wished president Obrador good health and wellbeing; for Mexand the friendly Mexican people optimal progress and prosperity. (end)
rk
MENAFN16092023000071011013ID1107080564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.