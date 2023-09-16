Kuwait Amir Congratulates Papua New Guinea On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, Sir Bob Dadae, on his country's national day.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad wished president Dagood health and wellbeing; his country and the friendly people optimal progress and prosperity. (end)
