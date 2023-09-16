Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Mexico On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the United Mexican States (Mexico), Andres Manuel Obrador, on his country's national day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished president Obrador good health and wellbeing. (end)
