Diwan-Kuwait-Crown Prince-Papua New Guinea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait Crown Prince congratulates Papua New Guinea on national day
KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, Sir Bob Dadae, on his country's national day.
His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad wished president Dagood health and wellbeing. (end)
