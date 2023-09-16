Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Mexico On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah
has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the United Mexican States (Mexico), Andres Manuel Obrador, on his country's national day. (end)
rk
MENAFN16092023000071011013ID1107080560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.