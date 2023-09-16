Oman – Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Positive

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Rating Action



Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed Oman’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Long-Term Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) at ‘BB’. The sovereign’s Short-Term (ST) FCR and ST LCR have been affirmed at ‘B’. The Outlook for the ratings remains Positive.



Rating Rationale



The affirmation of the ratings and outlook reflects the significant decline in gross central government debt and CI’s expectation that fiscal and external balances will remain in surplus over the forecast period, with government and external debt returning to low levels in net terms. The improvement in the public and external finances remains supported by still favourable oil prices and more prudent fiscal and debt management policies, including the utilisation of recent hydrocarbon windfalls to repay, prepay and buyback expensive external debt. The ratings are also supported by Oman’s relatively sound banking system, and by CI’s expectation that financial support for the sovereign would be forthcoming from other GCC countries in the event of need.



The ratings are constrained by the limited diversification of the economy and significant structural budgetary weaknesses (including the vulnerability of revenues to volatile oil prices and relatively high expenditure rigidities), as well as by the modest pace of structural reforms and moderate contingent liabilities stemming from State Owned Enterprises (SOEs). The ratings also take into account Oman’s exposure to geopolitical risk, although the regional environment appears to be improving given the recent agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic relations.



The central government budget position improved significantly in 2022, posting a surplus of 7.5% of GDP, compared to a deficit of 2.8% in 2021. Central government debt declined to 38.6% of GDP (118% of revenues) in H1 23, from 40.0% (123.6% of revenues) at end-2022. This decline is due to the repayment of debt to the tune of 3.6% of GDP (of which 73.3% was external debt denominated in foreign currency). Central government debt is projected to decline to 37.2% of GDP by end-2023. The decrease in external government debt has helped to improve the debt structure (although the majority of debt is still denominated in foreign currency and held by non-residents), and alleviate some of the pressure on the interest bill arising from tighter local and international monetary policies. Interest expense declined to 6.4% of total revenues in 2022, compared to 9.4% a year earlier, and is expected to remain at an estimated 7% over the next two years.



Government contingent liabilities stemming from SOE debt – including explicit guarantees, which are not included in government debt – remain a potential, albeit declining, source of fiscal risk. SOE debt fell to about 29% of GDP in 2022, of which just over a quarter is directly guaranteed by the Omani government, from 40.7% in 2021.



Moving forward, CI’s baseline scenario assumes that hydrocarbon prices will remain high throughout 2023-25, averaging USD72/barrel – exceeding the budget’s average fiscal breakeven oil price of USD67/barrel. We expect the central government budget surplus to average 1.4% of GDP during this period, and central government debt to decline further to 35.9% by end-2024.



Risks to the fiscal outlook could stem from higher than projected social spending and the adverse spillovers of the slowdown in main global economies on the demand for hydrocarbons. Although the Omani government has implemented numerous reforms aimed at increasing revenue mobilisation and reducing expenditure rigidity, the pace of these reforms has slowed in the past two years, while the public finances remain overly reliant on hydrocarbon-related revenues.

External strength remains moderate, with Oman’s current account position returning to surplus in 2022, reaching 3.2% of GDP, compared to a deficit of 0.4% in 2021. This improvement is expected to continue going forward, with the current account forecast to post surpluses averaging 1.4% of GDP in 2023-25. Official foreign currency reserves at the central bank, which do not include the external liquid assets of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), declined slightly to USD17.0bn in June 2023 (from USD17.5bn in December 2022), with debt repayments in the first half of this year preventing further accumulation of foreign assets. Reserve adequacy remains good, with official reserves providing approximately 191.6% coverage of external debt falling due in 2023 and 35.2% of broad money (M2). Furthermore, external liquidity risks are mitigated by CI’s expectation that Oman would receive financial assistance from more affluent GCC countries if required.



Economic growth remains robust, supported by high hydrocarbon production. Real GDP is expected to have expanded by around 4.7% in the first quarter of 2023 and is projected to increase by an average of 3.3% in 2023-25. Oman’s current growth outlook benefits from external demand for crude and condensate oil, and key manufacturing goods (e.g. plastics, chemicals, base metals). Domestic demand is expected to continue to recover in 2024, in tandem with decline in inflationary pressures and stabilising interest rates.



The relatively sound financial condition of the Omani banking sector benefits from good capital buffers and the current moderate stock of non-performing loans.



Rating Outlook



The Positive Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to be upgraded in the next 12 months. The outlook reflects ongoing efforts to reduce central government debt to a safe threshold of 30% of GDP, as well as our assumption that the government will pursue moderate fiscal reforms in order to keep the budget in surplus.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The ratings could be upgraded by more than one notch in the next 12 months should the improvement in the public finances and the decline in debt be greater than projected, particularly if supported by reforms that help reduce the reliance on hydrocarbons and improve non-oil revenue mobilisation.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Stable should geopolitical risks increase and/or fiscal and external metrics deteriorate, for example due to an unexpected sharp decline in oil prices.





