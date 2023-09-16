Vistara To Launch Delhi-Hong Kong Flights

Pune : Vistara on September 15 announced daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Hong Kong, starting October 29.



The airline will operate its A321neo aircraft featuring a three-class configuration on this route. Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including travel agents.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said,“We are delighted to add Hong Kong to our fast-growing global network.



Hong Kong is one of the world's most premier financial and commercial hubs that continues to draw significant corporate traffic from India. It has also been a very popular destination for Indian tourists. With the addition of Hong Kong, we are now able to offer our customers direct connectivity to and from three of the world's top financial centres, the others being London and Singapore.”

The airline will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings, airline officials said.

