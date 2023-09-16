Shape-Shifting Engine Could Transform Us Hypersonics

This month, The Debrief reported that a morphing hypersonic engine capable of changing form while in flight is being developed at the University of Central Florida (UCF).

The Debrief reports that the engine could be more efficient than current hypersonic engine designs, potentially leading to aircraft designs that can travel anywhere from 5 to 17 times the speed of sound.

The report notes that the university research team received a grant from theNaval Research Laboratory to design a morphing hypersonic engine to solve some of high-speed air travel's biggest challenges.

Currently, the most popular engines for hypersonic flight are scramjets, which can take in air at supersonic speeds and use it in the combustion cycle to generate incredibly high speeds. However, it notes that many of these scramjets are lacking in efficiency and performance.

The Debrief says that the UCF team has in response developed an“aerothermodynamic” model for a morphing scramjet engine that is currently in the experimental testing stage.

The same news report notes that a morphing hypersonic engine would enable flying from New York to Los Angeles in 30 minutes, with long-term goals of hypersonic travel for high-performance military vehicles, rapid emergency alert response and high-speed commercial travel.

Concept art of a hypersonic scramjet engine. Photo: University of Central Florida.

Engine performance has been one of several major stumbling blocks hounding thehypersonic weapons program, which has led to concerns that thehas already been overtaken by its near-peer competitors, China and Russia.

Bloomberg recently reported that theArmy has announced that it will not meet its four-year-old goal to deploy a hypersonic weapon in the last two weeks of this month.