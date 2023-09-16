Breaking Europe's Hold On Soccer

Founded in Paris in 1904 and now based in Switzerland, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) oversees international soccer promotion and development, from rule changes to hosting rights for major tournaments.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), alongside England's Premier League (EPL), Germany's Bundesliga, Spain's LaLiga, Italy's Serie A, and France's Ligue 1, play significant roles in global soccer and generate substantial revenue for FIFA. European clubs and national teams attract top talent, and through“sports diplomacy ,” can project their cultural, political, and economic interests to the world and influence FIFA.

This dominance has long been a source of criticism. African teams in 1966 organized boycotts to protest their lack of representation at the World Cup. Even UEFA and João Havelange, president of FIFA from 1974 to 1998, became increasingly critical of each other, while Havelange's successor, Sepp Blatter, also criticized FIFA's Eurocentric influence in 2015 .

Recently, this strain of critique has become even more apparent. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, European teams were ordered by FIFA to abandon plans to wear pro-LGBT armbands, while UEFA-affiliated teams and FIFA clashed over Qatar's human-rights record in the lead-up to the tournament. But throughout 2023, Europe's traditional dominance has been challenged by notable developments in Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 , announced in 2016, aims to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment. While hosting and sponsoring motorsports, golf, boxing and other sports tournaments form part of this, soccer serves as the cornerstone of Riyadh's attempts to portray and promote the country.

This charm offensive has drawn Western allegations of“sportswashing ,” wherein sports are used to improve a country's public image and divert attention from negative actions.

Like other Gulf states , Saudi Arabia has purchased major European teams in recent years. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund acquired the EPL's Newcastle United in 2021 , and Sheffield United, bought by the Saudis in 2013, will again play in the EPL in the 2023-24 season.

The Saudis also reportedly made a multibillion-dollar bid to buy the EPL's Chelsea, while such tournaments as the Supercoppa Italiana and Spanish Super Cup are increasingly held in Saudi Arabia.