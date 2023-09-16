Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region's Marhanets Community

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Lysak, on the evening of September 15, 2023, Russians also opened fire on the city of Nikopol with heavy artillery. Civilians remained unharmed.

The effects of Russia's attack on the Marhanets community are yet to be checked.

No enemy shelling was recorded in the rest of the Dnipropetrovsk region's districts.