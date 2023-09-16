Hirschi Takes 50Th Season Victory For Uae Team Emirates At Coppa Sabatini

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hirschi takes 50th Season Victory for Team Emirates at Coppa Sabatini
15th September 2023:
Marc Hirschi took a milestone victory for Team Emirates as the Swiss champion crossed the line with his hands aloft at the Coppa Sabatini in Italy today.
After a podium ride by Felix Grossschartner at the Giro Della Toscana yesterday the team was motivated to take the top step with Hirschi getting the better of yesterday's winner, the in-form Pavel Sivakov (Ineos-Grenadiers), in a two-up sprint to the line.
Tadej Pogačar was tasked with the job of blocking any attacks behind and managed to come through for a third-place podium as he builds towards his final end of year objective at Il Lombardia.
The win marks Hirschi's 6th triumph of the season and the 50th of the year for the Emirati squad.
Hirschi:“It was a super hard race. I did it last year so I knew the parcours well. The action started early and we were lucky to have 4 riders there in the front. I was up the road with Sivakov and Tadej was in the group behind blocking attacks which was perfect. I'm really happy with the win and that Tadej could also climb on the podium. It's a great result for the team.”
Coppa Sabatini Results
1.Marc Hirschi (Team Emirates)4:47:15
2.Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) +2′′
3.Tadej Pogačar (Team Emirates) +18′′
Elsewhere in La Vuelta, Team Emirates came through two incredibly tough mountain stages with Juan Ayuso and Joao Almeida putting in some huge efforts. Ayuso remains in 4th place in the GC standings and in the Young Riders jersey ahead of today's Team Time Trial after Almeida produced a battling performance on stage 17 to take an impressive 6th place.
