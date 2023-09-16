(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MoHAP Organizes Workshop to Promote National Early Childhood Development Initiatives
. Collaborative endeavor with WHO and UNICEF set to reshape the future of childcare.
. Key national entities converge to bolster the foundations of child development in the UAE.
. committed to nurturing a safe, healthy, and sustainable future for every child.
. MoHAP conducts comprehensive reassessment of childcare and development blueprint, unlocking new avenues for progress and innovation.
Dubai 15 September 2023:
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organized a transformative training workshop aimed at bolstering national capabilities to implement the Early Childhood Development Package, offer guidance and support to parents, equipping them with the knowledge and tools necessary to facilitate healthy child development.
The workshop held over five days, staged at Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital in Dubai, marking a pivotal step in the UAE's commitment to ensuring a healthy, safe, and sustainable environment for its youngest citizens.
In a landmark collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, the workshop was attended by HE Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector. Attending the event were representatives from varihealth authorities, the Ministry of Community Development, the Ministry of Education, and other agencies deeply invested in the field of childcare development.
Targeting a diverse audience, the workshop welcomed primary health care physicians, paediatricians, nurses, social and psychological workers, as well as early childhood development specialists.
In addition to developing national capabilities and providing advice on child development care, the event also aimed to foster increased interaction between parents or caregivers and raise awareness of the pivotal role early childhood development plays in overall health and well-being.
Participants delved into a rich programme that included an exploration of the latest research findings, successful practices, and interventions. The event also addressed approaches to integrating early childhood development into healthcare systems and public policies, with a strong foon collaborative problem-solving and innovation to improve service quality in the field.
Childcare Strategy
In his opening speech, Al Rand emphasized that the boasts a unique and forward-thinking approach to safeguarding and nurturing the holistic health of children.
He highlighted that MoHAP will continue to make every effort to foster the growth and development of young individuals, adding that the ministry attaches utmost attention to developing a responsive and sustainable healthcare ecosystem based on sustainable health and nutrition strategies. 'This embodies our genuine commitment to uplifting the quality of life for present and future generations,' He added.
Emphasizing the significance of the training workshop, Dr Al Rand said that the five-day event offered healthcare and technical professionals an exceptional platform to gain insights into best practices, the latest research findings, and effective strategies that can enhance the quality of early childhood development programs within the nation. 'We are committed enhancing the quality of our country's childhood development programmes, thereby nurturing an environment that resonates with the government's vision for healthy child development.' Al Rand stated.
A key component of the workshop was practical training for hospital staff, outpatient clinics, and children's rehabilitation centres. This training aimed to equip healthcare and technical professionals with the skills needed to advise and support parents in their interactions with children, fostering healthy growth even in challenging circumstances.
The workshop also delved into the vital role of families in play and communication with children, offering guidance on visiting outpatient clinics for children with specific needs. Best clinical practices in outpatient clinics, family counselling, and assistance in overcoming challenges were also addressed. The sessions culminated in a model consultation session on development care for children with determination.
