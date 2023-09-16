Summary Of Weekly Real Estate Transactions For The Week Ending 15 September 2023

Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued more than 12.7 billion in total during the week ending 15 September 2023. The sum of transactions was 2,329.



549 plots were sold for AED 4.25 billion, 1,780 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.94 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in MaDubai sold for AED 622.91 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 180 million in Business Bay, and a land sold for AED 150 million in MaDubai in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 123 sales transactions worth AED 527.18 million, followed by Madinat Al Mataar with 113 sales transactions worth AED 542.17 million, and Madinat Hind 4 with 111 sales transactions worth AED 161.9 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 88 million in Al Barsha First, a villa was second in the list sold for AED 75 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 64.5 million in Al Thanayah Fourth.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3.88 billion, with the highest being a land in Bukadra, mortgaged for AED 1.35 billion.

165 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 670 million.