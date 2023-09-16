For First Time In The Budget, Money For Dental Prosthetics For Veterans Provided - Shmyhal

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Back when I worked in the region, in the regional administration, we communicated a lot with the veteran community, veterans, and they have always had a dental problem. This year, for the first time, we have allocated ₴750 million for dental prosthetics for veterans. This is about humanity. And we will continue to pay attention to seemingly trivial things, but these trivial things are the actual attention and respect for our veterans," Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that the government will continue to look for ways to improve the lives of Ukrainian veterans.

As reported, the Cabof Ministers approved the draft law on the State Budget for 2024 at a meeting on Friday.