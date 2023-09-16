Russia Killed 80 Ukrainian Rescuers Since Start Of Full-Scale War - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at an event on the occasion of the upcoming Rescuer's Day, Ukrinform reports with reference to the president's press service .

"287 employees of the State Emergency Service were wounded while performing their duties. 80 Ukrainian rescuers were killed," the President said.

He also noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 435 Ukrainian rescuers have been awarded state awards, and three SES employees have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

The President emphasized that the daily work of the State Emergency Service employees resulted in thousands of lives saved, over 100,000 fires extinguished, and over 430,000 explosive devices disarmed.

"Ukrainian invincibility is literally the result of your work, in particular. It is often extremely risky, but heroic, when a bulletproof vest becomes a mandatory element of a rescuer's overalls, when it is necessary to save people, and the shelling continues. When you work in the cities and districts shelled by Russia every day," the Head of State noted.

Zelensky stressed that Ukrainian warriors often do impossible things to chase away the occupiers and bring the Ukrainian victory closer.

"This heroism at the front should be based on the dedication and foof people in the rear. Everyone who works for the sake of our country. Those whose profession is to save and help, and those who feel life in such a way, respect life so much that they become the rescuers of other lives," he said.

"I thank all of you - all of you who are rescuing - for setting this kind of example - an example of dedication and foon the interests of the state and people," he added.

As a reminder, Ukraine marks Rescuer's Day on September 17.