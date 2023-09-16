Yermak, Sullivan Discuss Zelensky's Upcoming Visit To United States

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan have discussed an upcoming visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States.
The relevant statement was made by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“In a call with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake, we discussed Volodymyr Zelensky's upcoming visit to the United States,” Yermak wrote.
Additionally, Yermak briefed Sullivan on the current situation on the battlefield and the successes of Ukraine's Defense Forces.
The parties also discussed Ukraine's defense needs and opportunities to strengthen the Ukrainian Army.
A reminder that, during a press briefing on Friday, National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan officially announced that United States President Joseph Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a meeting in Washington next Thursday.
