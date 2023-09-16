Top Dprk Leader Visits Russian Aviation Plant

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
SEOUL, Sept 16 (NNN-YONHAP) – Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), yesterday, visited a major aviation plant, upon his arrival in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, an industrial centre in the Russian Far East, during his ongoing visit to the country, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, today.
During the visit to Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant, Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, got on an Su-57 fighter jet, to hear a detailed explanation of its technical specifications and flight performance, and watched flight demonstration of an Su-35 fighter jet. He also learned about the performance of passenger aircraft, produced at the factory, the report said.
Kim was deeply impressed with the independent potential and modernity of the Russian aircraft manufacturing industry, it added.
Founded in 1934, Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant is a pivotal base of the Russian defence industry, and air transport industry.– NNN-YONHAP
