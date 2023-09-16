Us At Grave Risk Of China Tech War Retaliation

That's why Biden administration officials are unlikely to heed calls from China hawks to completely cut off China's semiconductor sector fromtechnology.

A group of 10 prominent House Republicans wrote to theCommerce Department on September 14 demanding a shutoff ofexports of chip technology to China, claiming that the export controls imposed in October 2022 were ineffective.

The Republicans' letter cited“recent

reports that Huawei Technologies Co. (Huawei) has developed a smartphone containing 7-nanometer (nm) chips, capable of supporting 5G, produced by the Chinese state-owned Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC).”

“We are extremely troubled and

perplexed about the Bureau of

Industry and Security's (BIS) inability to effectively write and enforce export control rules against violators, especially China,” the letter added.

Semianalysis .com, a prominent chip industry website, declared,sanctions have failed. It called Huawei's 7-nanometer chip“technically incredible,” and“a better designed chip than most in the West realize,” with capabilities similar to Nvidia's and Qualcomm's best AI processers. It noted the chip was produced with high yields,“with no access to cutting edgeintellectual property, and intentionally hampered.”

Huawei's Mate60 Pro has a high-end chip. Photo: Sohu.com

Nothing short of a complete export ban on every category of semiconductor equipment would halt China's progress, the website concluded.“Half measures will not work, but a full-scale assault will make it so the cost of replicating the semiconductor supply chain domestically is neigh on impossible. While we aren't advocating for any of these specifically, it is clear the west can still stop China's rise if decisive action is taken,” it wrote.