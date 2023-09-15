Arab-Swiss Chamber To Adopt Easy Trade System

São Paulo – The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and the Arab-Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CASCI, for its French acronym) signed on Thursday (14) an agreement for the adoption of the Easy Trade system by the European institution. The solution, developed by the ABCC, allows the export process and documentation to be processed digitally. Exports from Brazil to Jordan are already carried out in the Easy Trade environment (pictured above, cargo loaded on a Swiss carrier aircraft).

According to the document signed between the two Arab chambers, the Brazilian institution will provide access to the Easy Trade platform, user support, training, and systems availability for Swiss exports to the Arab countries of North Africa and the Middle East. The agreement also allows the system to be customized according to the needs of the Swiss institution.

Easy Trade is the blockchain-based export documentation management system within the ABCC's Ellos platform, which will also offer other digital solutions for Brazil's trade with Arab countries in the future. Any Arab chamber can adopt Easy Trade in its exports as Arab countries gradually implement this system in their customs. Through it, documents are digitized, paperwork is eliminated, and the customs clearance process is streamlined.

“This agreement is another step in the internationalization of the system, demonstrating it is reliable and accepted by our partners and Arab countries. It also proves the ABCC is implementing the idea of sustainability, agility, and cost saving in its processes,” said the CEO and secretary-general of the ABCC, Tamer Mansour.

Last year, the leading Arab importers of Swiss products were the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

