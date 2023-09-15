Health Ministry Warns - Counterfeit Medicines Can Kill

The campaign“A medicine can save you, but a counterfeit product can kill you” , was launched by the Ministry of Health (Minsa) , as a result of the large number of seizures that occur every year of medicines and other counterfeit products that are – in theory – for health.

Therefore, the entity emphasizes not buying or using these types of products due to the great risks that they could generate for those who ingest or place these fake medications in their bodies.

It was recalled that all medications must have a health record or an authorization issued by the Directorate of Pharmacies and Drugs of the Minsa.

In addition, this authorization allows its marketing in establishments that must also have a permit to operate, which must be visible to the public.