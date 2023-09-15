Yasini Elected Republicans Muslims Committed Head For California

During an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News Abdul Nasir Yasini said he was elected with majority votes on the behalf of the party Head Jessica and Assistant Head Korin Regan for California.

“I am the first Afghan to be elected as the head of Muslims Committee at the state level,” he said.

He added the Republican Party enjoyed good relations with Muslims and share things in common but Democrats have nothing to do with the religion, the support abortion but Muslims and Republicans considered this act illicit.

He said he not only wanted to encourage Afghans but all Muslims to support Republicans in the election.

Afghan cultural society head in California said they will appoint Muslim candidate in areas where majority people are Muslims so that the candidate could pave his way to the Senate.

Yasini said they will try their best the expose Afghans in thepolitics and play effective role in the government and politics of this country.

“I will try to work for Afghans and all Muslims not only in the state of California but at national level to be considered as an effective political and social force in American politics”

Yasini said so far he has served Afghans in varifields within the framework of the Afghan cultural society and worked hard organized them.

A large number of Afghans live in California and after regime change in Afghanistan thousands of more Afghans arrived in the state.

Nisar Ahmad, head of the Indian Muslims in California, welcomed Yasini's appointed, and assured to work together for the welfare of Muslims.

Farhad Yousufzai, an Afghan living in California, also welcomed the appointment of Yasini and termed the move a pleasant news for Afghans.

Yasini, 50, hailed from Afghanistan's Nangarhar province he studied in Pakistan and and lived in California from the past 20 years and have his own business.

It is pertinent to mention that formerPresidents Ronald Regan, Gorge Bush and Donald Trump served aspresidents on the Republicans tickets.

Last year and Afghannational Ayesha Wahab elected for the Californian state council in midterm elections.

nh

