Speculative Whale Manipulating Trb Price With Massive Deposits

According to some analysts, this cetacean is to blame for the recent surge in TRB, which caused the price to increase from $18 to over $36 in less than two weeks.

It appears that the whale's strategy is to acquire TRB from Binance and OKX, another significant exchange, at a low price and then deposit it back to Binance at a higher price, thereby creating artificial demand and driving up the price.

Recently, however, DWF Labs founder Andrei Grachev has made posts that may affect the TRB price. Despite not naming the token , Grachev frequently mentions the TRB token on Twitter due to financing rate anomalies.

Between August 30 and September 13, Whale acquired 772,733 TRB (representing 31.6% of the total supply) at an average price of $18.51 ($14.3 million) from Binance and OKEx.

Whale then deposited 331,825 TRB to Binance at an average price of 21.85 USD (totaling 7.25 million USD).

This strategy is anticipated to yield a profit of $1,110,00. At the current price of $38.16, Whale possesses 440,908 TRBs, which are worth $13.8 million. This quantity of TRB represents an unrealized profit of $5.61 million.