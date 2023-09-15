Us Retailers Expected To Add Just 4.1 Lakh Seasonal Jobs This Holiday Season, Lowest Since 2018

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Due to rising labour costs and shaky consumer confidence,retailers are expected to hire the lowest number of seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season since 2008, reported Reuters citing a report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.As per the report, retailers are expected to add 4,10,000 seasonal jobs this holiday season. The recent projection of jobs alligns perfectly with the previyears trend. In the last quarter of 2022,retailers added 5,19,400 jobs, which was a 26% decline from the same period in 2021.This year, retailers are expected to add just 410,000 seasonal jobs this season, according to an analysis of the data obtained from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the global outplacement and executive coaching firm, reported Reuters. It is worth noting, that the recent data of job hiring is just slightly above the 3,24,900 workers added byretailers during the last quarter of the financial recession of 2008.Judicispending due to low savings to affect upcoming holiday seasonAccording to Deloitte, holiday sales are expected to grow at their slowest pace in five years as dwindling household savings and worries over the economy are prompting consumers to spend judiciously, reported ReutersThis is the main reason why employers are already showing signs of hesitancy in hiring as the labour market starts to cool post a three-year period of tightness.Compared to last year when US-based firms had announced 2,58,201 planned hires, they have announced only 8,000 planned hires for the coming holiday season, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas' tracking.\"We have never gone this far into September and not had big hiring predictions from retailers,\" said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas. \"It's really surprising\", he said adding that it signals uncertainty and lower seasonal hiring trends this year.The report by Challenger does not include retail firms likegrocery chain Kroger. The company has said that it plans to hire \"thousands\" of seasonal workers, and Bath & Body Works, which it does not track.The job hiring by Kroger will be included in an updated version of the report to be published in the coming days. However, the current seasonal hiring announcements fall short of what it was in the season in 2022.
