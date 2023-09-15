Us Visa: Paid In Full For Application? Us Embassy Alerts 'Even Then It Can Expire'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Embassy in India, recently, issued a reminder message that can act as an alert note for many ofwho are applying forvisas. It noted that even if you have paid the full application amount, it will expire if you do not take the interview in within the stipulated period.Apparently,vapplications are valid for exactly 1 year from the date of payment to schedule an appointment. Following which it expires. However, during thee COVID period, some exceptions were made and certain extensions were granted. These facilities will expire by end of this month.Reminding the same,Embassy in India tweeted, Check your receipt! If you paid your vapplication fee before October 1, 2022, and have not scheduled an interview yet, book now.Vapplicants typically have 365 days from the date of payment to schedule an appointment before the payment expires. Certain extensions were granted during the COVID-19 pandemic, but these extensions expire September 30. If you paid your fee prior to October 1, 2022, you must schedule an interview (or submit your interview waiver application, if you are eligible) before September 30, 2023. If you don't, you may have to pay the fee again!NOTE: The interview itself does NOT need to take place before September 30, 2023, but an appointment must be scheduled in the system, even if it is for months into the futurevwait timeIn a noteworthy development, the United States has witnessed a significant reduction in vwait times, contrasting the long delays experienced since the onset of the pandemic, with some extending up to three years.TheEmbassy in Mumbai recently reported that it is currently processing visas with no wait time. In the past month alone, the embassy processed over 9 lakh non-immigrant visas and anticipates surpassing the one million mark soon.Efforts to streamline the vprocess include Prime Minister Modi's announcement in June, enabling H-1B vholders to renew without leaving the country, and plans to open new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. -
MENAFN15092023007365015876ID1107079788
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.