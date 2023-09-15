Hurricane Lee: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage In New England As Storm Approaches

The storm is forecast to bring heavy rains, strong winds and dangerrip currents to an already saturated area, increasing the likelihood of additional flooding in residential areas.

U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage at 14 stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island where residents are projected to need recovery assistance after Hurricane Lee.

"We've been dealing with heavy rains all month," stated Sandie Gardner, U-Haul Company of Rhode Island president. "With more rain in the forecast, along with other weather related to Hurricane Lee, people may need a secure place to store their belongings. This is where U-Haul and our disaster relief program comes into play. We can help our neighbors."

On Thursday, U-Haul announced its Northborough, Mass., store

would offer one month of free storage after torrential rains created flooding earlier this week. Residents that have already been affected by flooding can make use of the offer from the Northborough store or any of the locations listed below.

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit and U-Box container rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free storage should contact their nearest participating location:

MASSACHUSETTS

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Attleboro

(U-Box only)

480 Pleasant St.

Attleboro, MA 02703

(508) 226-3143

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hyannis

(U-Box only)

594 Bearses Way

Hyannis, MA 02601

(508) 771-9767

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North New Bedford

445 Church St.

New Bedford, MA 02745

(508) 996-0761

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Attleboro

(U-Box only)

492 E. Washington St.

North Attleboro, MA 02760

(508) 695-7968

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Swansea

(U-Box only)

600 Gar Hwy.

Swansea, MA 02777

(508) 679-0880

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Raynham

(U-Box only)

35 Cape Road

Taunton, MA 02780

(508) 824-9503

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Taunton

(U-Box only)

280 Winthrop St.

Taunton, MA 02780

(508) 386-9337

RHODE ISLAND

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cumberland

(U-Box only)

135 Mendon Road

Cumberland, RI 02864

(401) 722-6610

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Newport

(U-Box only)

111 Connell Hwy.

Newport, RI 02840

(401) 847-3219

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Smithfield

(U-Box only)

408 Eddie Dowling Hwy.

North Smithfield, RI 02896

(401) 762-2178

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pawtucket

(U-Box only)

125 Newell Ave.

Pawtucket, RI 02860

(401) 724-8573

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Providence at I-95

(U-Box only)

35 Oxford St.

Providence, RI 02905

(401) 421-8881

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Warwick

(U-Box only)

279 Oakland Beach Ave.

Warwick, RI 02889

(401) 737-8536

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Greenwich

(U-Box only)

53 Technology Way

West Greenwich, RI 02817

(401) 623-8509

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

