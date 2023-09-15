Elevance Health Teams Up With Impact Fitness Foundation To Support Victory College Prep

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of their ongoing commitment to equity and providing support for women and women's health, Elevance Health has partnered with national nonprofit Impact Fitness Foundation to create a fitness and movement space for K-12 public school network Victory College Prep (VCP), in celebration of the Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tipoff, a pre-season women's collegiate basketball tournament.





At Elevance Health, the strategy to become a lifetime trusted health partner is fueled by their purpose to improve the health of humanity, and making an impact in schools advances their commitment to address equity and social justice. More than 30% of all girls currently enrolled in seventh through twelfth grade at Victory College Prep are student-athletes, but with the addition of three new girls' sports teams, their first full-time athletics director, and their first-ever weight room, their goal is to increase that number to 45% over the next two years.

“I'm proud to lead our Firehawks Athletics program and be a role model for our hundreds of student-athletes,” said Lindsay Nelson, Athletics Director at Victory College Prep.“I couldn't have dreamed in my first year leading our sports teams that these incredible, generpartners at Elevance Health and Impact Fitness Foundation would joinin community and collaboration to create a new, custom-designed fitness space that will help our deserving students build new skills and confidence that will serve them in the classroom, on the field, and at home.”

The completely renovated fitness space includes new flooring, weight equipment, resistance tools, and a fresh coat of paint that reflects the school colors, mascot, and motto.

“It's not news that regular physical activity helps kids improve their fitness levels and is a necessary part of reducing anxiety and depression,” said Chris Welsh, Founder and President of Impact Fitness Foundation.“Schools are in a unique position to support their students in this way, yet the importance fitness and movement spaces with a formal curriculum are rarely part of the conversation. We are thrilled to partner with a company like Elevance Health that believes in whole health and is invested in supporting schools that don't have the resources they need.”

Following the unveiling of the space, students and coaches took part in a training clinic with athletic trainers from IFF to help orient them to their new facility.

“As an organization that's working toward improving health outcomes and health equity, we are committed to partnering with those at the community level to helpaddress the most significant drivers of health,” said Bill Beck, Chief Marketing Officer at Elevance Health.“80% of health is driven by what happens outside the doctor's office, and by providing a fitness space, students will have increased access to resources needed to optimize their physical and mental health.”

About Elevance Health, Inc.

About the Impact Fitness Foundation

About Victory College Prep

