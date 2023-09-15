Two Killed In Gunmen Attack Targeting Tribal Leader Near Baghdad

The attack occurred in the evening, when gunmen opened fire on the car of Sheikh Saeed al-Mashhadani, leader of the al-Mashhadani tribe, while he was heading to his farm in a village in the Tarmiyah, about 40 km north of Baghdad, Ammar al-Haidari from North Baghdad Operations Command, said.

Al-Mashhadani was shot in the chest and taken to hospital, while one of his companions was killed, al-Haidari said.

Later, the body of a farmer was also found at the scene by security forces, he said, adding, the farmer, who worked on the al-Mashhadani farm, was believed to be shot dead by the gunmen.

The attackers are believed to be affiliated with the Daesh militants, al-Haidari said, stressing that, the security forces launched an investigation into the incident.– NNN-NINA