Two Killed In Gunmen Attack Targeting Tribal Leader Near Baghdad

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
BAGHDAD, Sept 16 (NNN-NINA) – Two people were killed and a targetted tribal leader wounded, in an attack by unknown gunmen yesterday, near the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a security source said.
The attack occurred in the evening, when gunmen opened fire on the car of Sheikh Saeed al-Mashhadani, leader of the al-Mashhadani tribe, while he was heading to his farm in a village in the Tarmiyah, about 40 km north of Baghdad, Ammar al-Haidari from North Baghdad Operations Command, said.
Al-Mashhadani was shot in the chest and taken to hospital, while one of his companions was killed, al-Haidari said.
Later, the body of a farmer was also found at the scene by security forces, he said, adding, the farmer, who worked on the al-Mashhadani farm, was believed to be shot dead by the gunmen.
The attackers are believed to be affiliated with the Daesh militants, al-Haidari said, stressing that, the security forces launched an investigation into the incident.– NNN-NINA
MENAFN15092023000200011047ID1107079776
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.