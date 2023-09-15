Ukrainian Farmers Harvest 35.2M T Of Grains, Oilseeds

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reported this.

"35.2 million tonnes of new crops were harvested by farmers in all regions of Ukraine: 29.5 million tonnes of grains and 5.7 million tonnes of oilseeds," the statement said.

The grain was harvested from 6.763 million hectares with a yield of 43.6 centners per hectare (c/ha).

As of September 15, Ukraine has harvested 22.151 million tonnes of wheat from 4.69 million hectares (yield, 47.2 c/ha), 5.823 million tonnes of barley from 1.504 million hectares (yield, 38.7 c/ha), and 386,600 tonnes of peas from 154,400 hectares (yield, 25 c/ha). The country has already harvested 58,800 tonnes of corn from 11,900 hectares (yield, 47 c/ha).

100,200 tonnes of buckwheat was harvested from 70,000 hectares (yield, 14.4 c/ha). 109,400 tonnes of millet was harvested from 47,400 hectares (yield, 23,1 c/ha). 831,000 tonnes of other grains and pulses were harvested from 286,000 hectares.

Ukrainian farmers in all regions are finishing the rapeseed harvest and have already harvested over 3.999 million tonnes of seeds from 1.395 million hectares (yield, 28.7 c/ha). As of September 15, Ukraine has already harvested 1.035 million tonnes of sunflower from 498,600 hectares (yield, 20.8 c/ha). 624,800 tonnes of soybeans were harvested from 257,000 hectares (yield, 24.3 c/ha).

617,100 tonnes of sugar beet were dug on 14,100 hectares.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Grain Association predicted that in 2023 Ukraine would harvest up to 80.5 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds.