Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 14th September 2023). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,341.8 1.6% 47.4% RSISX USD Index 1,319.4 1.6% 70.3%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 6,143.8 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 4.7 # of Traded Companies 47 Traded Shares (mn)/d 4,725 # of Companies (Up) 14 Total Trades (#/d) 3,759 # of Companies (Down) 25 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 18,089 # of Companies (Not changed) 8 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 13,704 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 2 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 9

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 1.100 15.8% 12.2% Al-Mosul for Funfairs SMOF 10.740 13.7% -7.8% Modern Sewing IMOS 11.250 10.3% 94.0% Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR) IFCM 3.720 7.8% -36.9% AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (UCM) VWIF 0.280 7.7% 12.0% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Mosul Bank BMFI 0.210 -4.5% 0.0% Economy Bank BEFI 0.220 -4.3% 22.2% Al Taif Islamic Bank BTIB 0.750 -3.8% -25.0% AL-Kindi of Veterinary Vac. IKLV 1.500 -3.2% 7.1% Investment Bank of Iraq BIBI 0.480 -2.0% 71.4% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 1,097.0 831.1 17.9% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 923.1 699.3 15.0% Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR) IFCM 790.1 598.5 12.9% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 597.1 452.3 9.7% Iraqi Land Transport (UCM) SILT 403.6 305.7 6.6%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Industry 1,576 2,015.1 1,526.6 32.8% Banking 1,064 1,734.9 1,314.3 28.2% Tel 424 1,097.1 831.1 17.9% Services 255 620.8 470.3 10.1% Agriculture 226 377.6 286.1 6.1% Hotels&Tourism 112 282.8 214.3 4.6% Insurance 83 14.7 11.1 0.2% Investment 19 0.8 0.6 0.0% Grand Total 3,759 6,143.8 4,654.4 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements



Kharkh Tour Amusement City (SKTA) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2022 starting Sep. 17 through the company's HQ located in the Al-'Alam District - Ajnadin District. The company decided in its recent AGM (Aug. 6) to distribute an IQD0.12 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 3.0% dividend yield. The Arab Tourism Organization (ATO) and the International Development Bank (BIDB) in Iraq signed a deal to create a visa-prepaid travel card and finance tourism-boosting efforts in Arab countries, The President of the ATO said that ATO intends to use the Itqan Tourist Development Fund in Jeddah to invest $1 bn in tourism-related initiatives throughout the region over the next two years. (Iraqi News)

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Modern Animal & Agricultural Production (AMAP) resumed trading on Sep. 14 after holding its AGM on Sep. 5 in which they discussed and approved 2016-2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.00487 cash dividend per share for the years 2015, 2019, and 2022, corresponding to a 0.9% dividend yield.

Original shares of Al Janoob Islamic Bank (BJAB) resumed trading on Sep. 12 after holding its AGM on Aug. 24 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD510.0 bn through 104% rights issue, and electing four alternative board members. Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) resumed trading on Sep. 10 after disclosing its 3M23 financial results. Separately, ISX will suspend Nstarting Oct. 8 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 11 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) starting Sep. 14 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 19 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Al Masherq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank (BAMS) starting Sep. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 2 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Rehab Karbala (HKAR) starting Sep. 28 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 3 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital through rights issue, adopting the cumulative voting method, and electing five original and five alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) starting Sep. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 28 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Union Bank (BUOI) starting Sep. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 28 to discuss and approve 2022 financial statements and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Region Trade Bank (BRTB) starting Sep. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% boissue.

Iraqi Land Transport (SILT) will not be suspended from trading on Sep. 12 due to the postponement of its AGM which was planned to be held on Sep. 17.

ISX will suspend trading of Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) starting Sep. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.

ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) starting Sep. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 30 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD1.50 bn to IQD1.65 bn through 10% boissue. ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Production (AAHP) starting Oct. 5 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 10 to discuss and approve the ending year Mar. 31, 2023, dividend distribution, and electing five original and five alternative board members.