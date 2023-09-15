Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 14th September 2023).
Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.
| RSISX Index Change
|
|
|
| RS ISX Index
| Closings
| Change (w/w) (%)
| Change (YTD) (%)
| RSISX IQD Index
| 1,341.8
| 1.6%
| 47.4%
| RSISX USD Index
| 1,319.4
| 1.6%
| 70.3%
| ISX Market Summary of This Week
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
| 6,143.8
| # of Listed Companies on the ISX
| 103
| Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
| 4.7
| # of Traded Companies
| 47
| Traded Shares (mn)/d
| 4,725
| # of Companies (Up)
| 14
| Total Trades (#/d)
| 3,759
| # of Companies (Down)
| 25
| ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
| 18,089
| # of Companies (Not changed)
| 8
| ISX Mcap ($ mn)
| 13,704
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
| 2
| Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
| 1320/
1310
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
| 9
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
| Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing
| IIDP
| 1.100
| 15.8%
| 12.2%
| Al-Mosul for Funfairs
| SMOF
| 10.740
| 13.7%
| -7.8%
| Modern Sewing
| IMOS
| 11.250
| 10.3%
| 94.0%
| Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR)
| IFCM
| 3.720
| 7.8%
| -36.9%
| AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (UCM)
| VWIF
| 0.280
| 7.7%
| 12.0%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Mosul Bank
| BMFI
| 0.210
| -4.5%
| 0.0%
| Economy Bank
| BEFI
| 0.220
| -4.3%
| 22.2%
| Al Taif Islamic Bank
| BTIB
| 0.750
| -3.8%
| -25.0%
| AL-Kindi of Veterinary Vac.
| IKLV
| 1.500
| -3.2%
| 7.1%
| Investment Bank of Iraq
| BIBI
| 0.480
| -2.0%
| 71.4%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
| Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
| Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
| Asiacell Communications PJSC
| TASC
| 1,097.0
| 831.1
| 17.9%
| Baghdad Soft Drinks
| IBSD
| 923.1
| 699.3
| 15.0%
| Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR)
| IFCM
| 790.1
| 598.5
| 12.9%
| Bank of Baghdad
| BBOB
| 597.1
| 452.3
| 9.7%
| Iraqi Land Transport (UCM)
| SILT
| 403.6
| 305.7
| 6.6%
| Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|
| Sector
| No.of Trades/w
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
| Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
| Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
| Industry
| 1,576
| 2,015.1
| 1,526.6
| 32.8%
| Banking
| 1,064
| 1,734.9
| 1,314.3
| 28.2%
| Tel
| 424
| 1,097.1
| 831.1
| 17.9%
| Services
| 255
| 620.8
| 470.3
| 10.1%
| Agriculture
| 226
| 377.6
| 286.1
| 6.1%
| Hotels&Tourism
| 112
| 282.8
| 214.3
| 4.6%
| Insurance
| 83
| 14.7
| 11.1
| 0.2%
| Investment
| 19
| 0.8
| 0.6
| 0.0%
| Grand Total
| 3,759
| 6,143.8
| 4,654.4
| 100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISX Company Announcements
Kharkh Tour Amusement City (SKTA) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2022 starting Sep. 17 through the company's HQ located in the Al-'Alam District - Ajnadin District. The company decided in its recent AGM (Aug. 6) to distribute an IQD0.12 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 3.0% dividend yield. The Arab Tourism Organization (ATO) and the International Development Bank (BIDB) in Iraq signed a deal to create a visa-prepaid travel card and finance tourism-boosting efforts in Arab countries, The President of the ATO said that ATO intends to use the Itqan Tourist Development Fund in Jeddah to invest $1 bn in tourism-related initiatives throughout the region over the next two years. (Iraqi News)
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
Modern Animal & Agricultural Production (AMAP) resumed trading on Sep. 14 after holding its AGM on Sep. 5 in which they discussed and approved 2016-2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.00487 cash dividend per share for the years 2015, 2019, and 2022, corresponding to a 0.9% dividend yield. Original shares of Al Janoob Islamic Bank (BJAB) resumed trading on Sep. 12 after holding its AGM on Aug. 24 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD510.0 bn through 104% rights issue, and electing four alternative board members. Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) resumed trading on Sep. 10 after disclosing its 3M23 financial results. Separately, ISX will suspend Nstarting Oct. 8 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 11 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
ISX suspended trading of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) starting Sep. 14 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 19 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Al Masherq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank (BAMS) starting Sep. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 2 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Rehab Karbala (HKAR) starting Sep. 28 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 3 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital through rights issue, adopting the cumulative voting method, and electing five original and five alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) starting Sep. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 28 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Union Bank (BUOI) starting Sep. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 28 to discuss and approve 2022 financial statements and electing seven original and seven alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading of Region Trade Bank (BRTB) starting Sep. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% boissue. Iraqi Land Transport (SILT) will not be suspended from trading on Sep. 12 due to the postponement of its AGM which was planned to be held on Sep. 17. ISX will suspend trading of Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) starting Sep. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) starting Sep. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 30 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD1.50 bn to IQD1.65 bn through 10% boissue. ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Production (AAHP) starting Oct. 5 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 10 to discuss and approve the ending year Mar. 31, 2023, dividend distribution, and electing five original and five alternative board members.
MENAFN15092023000217011061ID1107079758
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.