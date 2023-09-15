Fogwing Iiot Platform Earns Multiple Accolades From G2 For Fall 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 16, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Factana, a leading provider of innovative industrial IoT solutions, is delighted to announce that its flagship product, the Fogwing IIoT Platform , has been recognized by G2 with multiple prestigiawards for its exceptional performance. These accolades, presented for Fall 2023, underscore Fogwing's commitment to providing cutting-edge IoT solutions.
G2, a trusted peer-to-peer review platform for software and services, recently honored the Fogwing IIoT Platform with several awards, highlighting its outstanding performance and versatility across varicategories. The recognized achievements include:
-Momentum Leader in IoT Platforms
-High Performer in IoT Platforms
-High Performer in IoT Management
-High Performer in India IoT Management
-High Performer in Asia Pacific IoT Management
-High Performer in Asia IoT Management
-High Performer in Small-Business Asia Pacific IoT Management
-High Performer in Small-Business Asia IoT Management
-High Performer in Small-Business IoT Management
These prestigirecognitions affirm Fogwing's commitment to delivering top-notch IoT solutions and demonstrate its adaptability to businesses of all sizes, from small enterprises to large multinational corporations.
The Fogwing IIoT Platform stands as a robust and scalable solution, empowering organizations to harness the power of IoT for enhanced operational efficiency, improved decision-making, and cost savings. Fogwing enables businesses to thrive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape by providing real-time insights, predictive analytics, and remote monitoring capabilities.
"We are immensely honored to receive these prestigiawards from G2, particularly for our performance in Fall 2023," said Mr.Hariharan Ganesh, Founder of Factana. "These accolades reflect the dedication and hard work of our entire team at Factana. They also highlight the versatility and effectiveness of the Fogwing IIoT Platform in helping businesses succeed in the digital era."
Factana remains committed to pushing the boundaries of IoT technology and creating value for its customers through continuinnovation and exceptional customer service. The company looks forward to further expanding its presence in the IoT industry and assisting businesses in achieving their goals.
About Factana:
Factana is a leading solution provider specializing in cutting-edge Industrial IoT- and AI-based industrial solutions. At the core of our offerings lies the powerful Fogwing Industrial Cloud , which encompasses a comprehensive suite of products, including the Fogwing IIoT Platform, Fogwing Analytics Studio, Fogwing Asset+ CMMS, Fogwing MES, Fogwing Machine Monitoring, Fogwing Edge Computing, Fogwing Air Pollution Monitoring, and an array of other innovative solutions.
Embark on a journey of discovery through our range of Industrial Cloud solutions at . For any inquiries or further information, reach out to our dedicated Customer Success Team at or submit your query directly at
