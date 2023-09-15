One More Ship Leaves Odesa Port, Approaches Bosphorus Strait

The relevant statement was made by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Kubrakov, the bulk carrier PUMA (Cayman Islands) has left OdPort this morning and is now heading to the BosphoStrait through the established ship traffic corridor. The vessel is carrying 16,000 tonnes of metal and 14,000 tonnes of rapeseed.

The bulk carrier entered OdPort on February 19, 2022 and had been unable to leave the port since then due to hostilities and the closure of certain Black Sea areas.

The corridor defined by the Navigation Order of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is primarily used to evacuate ships that were in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odand Pivdennyi at the time of the full-scale invasion.

In view of the blocking of the Grain Initiative and the world's growing need for Ukrainian products, Ukraine is considering using it for civilian vessels carrying non-military cargo, in particular grain, mainly to African and Asian countries.

Since August 15, 2023, four vessels have already sailed through the temporary corridor.

Photo: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Facebook