Cuba Opposes Participation Of Its Citizens As Mercenaries In War

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"The unequivocal and unswerving position of the Cuban government, in accordance with its national legislation, is contrary to the participation of Cuban citizens in conflicts of any sort and against mercenarism and trafficking in persons," Rodriguez said on social media.

Cuban authorities said those fighting for hire as mercenaries or involved in trafficking could face long prison sentences or even the death penalty, depending on the severity of the crime.

Cuba's ambassador in Moscow, Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena, earlier said his government did not oppose the legal participation of its citizens in Russia's war in Ukraine.

Last week Cuban authorities said they had arrested 17 people on charges related to a ring of human traffickers that allegedly had lured young Cuban men to serve in the Russian military amid the Ukraine conflict.

