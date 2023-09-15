Crowdfunding Venture Offers More Than A Perk To Pledges

Crowdfunding Offer

Crowdfunding Offer

Crowdfunding Offer

A Unique Opportunity to Share in a Company's Success

APEX, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Business owner Kirk Hoewisch, Raleigh Closet Factory franchise, purchased the business in 2021 and kept it seeded at the outskirts of the Pandemic. As a former banker, Kirk recognized the potential of the business sitting in the middle of the fastest growing region in the nation. Not only did Raleigh, North Carolina, show growth in consumer spending but in the B2B space, thanks to the Research Triangle, it had an impressive future.

The company has current sales in excess of $275k monthly. Therefore, it was realistic to hit a new mark of $1.5MM monthly within five years by adding the B2B market. The company has adequate space, staffing, and infrastructure to begin immediately. The additional funds will allow an increase in sales staffing and a 7 day-week of operational hours to meet the growth demand.

Kirk, has engaged in conversations with investors to meet the B2B demand while moving aggressively in the current B2C market, but he wanted the opportunity to allow smaller monies to participate in the company's success. Kirk set aside 75 positions for non-accredited investors to invest as little as $1,000+ for equity in his company.

Accredited investors have no limits in the number of participants whose minimum investments starts at $1,000+. The return for all investors is 10 percent interest at the three year mark or they may transfer to a non-voting equity position in the company.

Interested parties can find the offer and documents at Indiegogo: Closet Factory



Contact: . 805-296-4241

Robert Charles Acosta

AT3 Company

+1 805-296-4241

emailhere