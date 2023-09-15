Kuwait Protests At Iraqi Court Ruling On Maritime Navigation Pact

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Homeland Affairs Ahmad Al-Bakr met Iraq Ambassador Al-Manhal Al-Safi on Friday and handed him a protest note over the whereases of a recent ruling by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court which rescinded the agreement on maritime navigation at Khor Abdullah.
The pact, approved by Iraq's parliament under Act 42/2013 and Kuwait's National Assembly under Act 4/2013, had been lodged at the UN. (end)
