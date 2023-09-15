Kuwait Amir's Representative Attends G77+China Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah took part in the opening of the G77+China Summit on Friday.
The summit, being hosted by Havana, capital of Cuba, on September 15-16, is themed "challenges of sustainable development, role of science, technology and innovation."
On the sidelines of the summit, Sheikh Jarrah met with Cuban President Miguel Mario Bermudez and conveyed to him the greetings of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
During the meeting, both sides affirmed keenness on strengthening the bilateral ties, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Sheikh Jarrah expressed hope for the success of the summit. (pickup previous)
