Us Imposes New Sanctions On Iran On Anniversary Of Mahsa Amini's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- TheDepartment of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating 29 individuals and entities in connection with the Iranian regime's violent suppression of nationwide protests following the death of MaAmini in custody of its "Morality Police."
The sanctions come in response to the Iranian regime's continued efforts to detain dissenting voices and restrict access to a free and open internet, the Treasury said in a statement on Friday.
OFAC's action targets: 18 key members of the regime's security forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Law Enforcement Forces (LEF); the head of Iran's Prisons Organization; three individuals and one company in connection with the regime's systematic censorship and blocking of access to the internet; and three IRGC and regime-controlled media outlets--Fars News, Tasnim News and Press TV--and three senior officials.
Today's action is taken in coordination with partners from the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and other partners who are also imposing sanctions on those involved in the Iranian regime's repression, according to the statement.
"As we approach one year since MaAmini's tragic and senseless death in the custody of Iran's so-called 'Morality Police,' we recall that the movement of men and women across Iran, inclusive of different faiths and ethnic groups, was met with horrific violence, mass incarceration, and systemic intedisruption by the Iranian regime," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.
"The United States, alongside the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and our other international allies and partners, will continue to take collective action against those who suppress Iranians' exercise of their human rights," Nelson added.
Commenting on the action, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said this is the United States' 13th round of sanctions designations in response to the regime's brutal crackdown on protests.
"The United States is also taking steps to impose vrestrictions on 13 Iranian officials and other individuals for their involvement in the detention or killing of peaceful protestors or the inhibition of their rights to freedom of expression or assembly," he noted in a press release.
"Since MaAmini's death and the protests that followed, we have pursued vrestrictions on 40 Iranian officials and other individuals for their involvement in these acts targeting peaceful protestors," Secretary Blinken pointed out.
"One year ago, Mahsa's tragic and senseless death in the custody of Iran's so-called "Morality Police" sparked demonstrations across Iran that were met with unspeakable violence, mass arrests, systemic intedisruptions and censorship by the Iranian regime.
"We will continue to take appropriate action, alongside our international partners, to hold accountable those who suppress Iranians' exercise of human rights," he added.
On a similar note, President Joe Biden said, "In the face of continued oppression and violence, the citizens of Iran remain committed to this movement and to their fight for a free and democratic future."
"Iranians alone will determine the fate of their country, but, the United States remains committed to standing with them-including providing tools to support Iranians' ability to advocate for their own future," Biden said in a statement.
"Over the last year, the United States has responded to the calls of the Iranian people and organized an unprecedented diplomatic campaign that led to the Iranian government's removal from the UN Commission on the Staof Women, and the creation of a UN fact-finding mission to investigate their human rights abuses.
"We have helped a growing number of human rights activists find safe haven in the United States.
"We made it easier for Iranians to access the internet: at the height of the protests, 30 million Iranians-nearly one in three-were using US-supported anti-censorship tools.
"We have also sanctioned over 70 Iranian individuals and entities responsible for supporting the regime's oppression of its people. And today, we are announcing additional sanctions targeting some of Iran's most egregihuman rights abusers.
"Today-as we remember Mahsa's tragic death-we reaffirm our commitment to the couragepeople of Iran who are carrying on her mission.
"They are inspiring the world with their resilience and resolve. And together with our allies and partners, we stand with them," he added. (end)
rsr.gb
MENAFN15092023000071011013ID1107079142
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.