CPI Due in U.S. Next Week
Monday
U.S.
Home builder confidence index (Sept.)
Featured Earnings Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of 22 cents compared to loss of 65 cents in the prior-year quarter. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) (Q4) Reported EPS for 15 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter. DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 13 cents, compared to loss of 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Housing Starts (August) Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says housing starts fell sharply in July to 255,000, from June's 281,573.
Raw Materials Price Index (August) The index rose 3.5% month over month in July and was 11.1% lower compared with July 2022.
Industrial Product Price Index (August) The index increased 0.4% month over month and fell 2.7% year over year.
Tuesday
U.S.
Housing Starts (August)
Building Permits (August)
Featured Earnings AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) (Q4) Reported EPS for $44.69, compared to $40.51 in the prior-year quarter. Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) (Q4) Reported EPS of 35 cents, compared to 69 cents in the prior-year quarter. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) (Q4) Reported EPS of $1.01, compared to $1.06 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Consumer Price Index (August) CPI rose 3.3% on a year-over-year basis in July, following a 2.8% increase in June. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.5% in July. Wednesday
U.S.
Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision (about 2 p.m. EDT)
Featured Earnings FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) (Q1) Reported EPS of $3.68, compared to $3.44 in the prior-year quarter. General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) (Q4) Reported EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.11 the prior-year quarter. KB Home (NYSE: KBH) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.37, compared to $2.86 in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S. Economic Lookahead Initial Jobless Claims (week of Sept. 15) Existing Home Sales (August) Leading Economic Indicators (Aug.)
Featured Earnings Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) (Q1) Reported EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.56 in the prior-year quarter. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of 13 cents, compared to a gain of 45 cents in the prior-year quarter. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of 10 cents, compared to loss of 17 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada
Featured Earnings Vecima Networks Inc. (T.VCM) (Q3) Reported EPS of 11 cents compared to 18 cents in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead
S&P flash U.S. services PMI (Sept.)
S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (Sept.) Canada Economic Lookahead
Retail Trade (July) Retail sales increased 0.1% to $65.9 billion in June.
New Housing Price (August) The national index edged down by 0.1% month over month in July, following two months of growth.
