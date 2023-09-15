Drone Camera Market Is Anticipated To Reach Usd 66.2 Billion, Grow At A Cagr Of 29.0 % From 2023 To 2030

The global drone camera market witnesses a substantial revenue rise. The rising adoption of drone cameras and the increasing awareness of home safety and monitoring solutions drive the market growth. Besides, advents of variinnovative drones with 360-degree, 4K cameras offering to capture hands-free and hassle-free recording and directly connect to the app to stitch the recorded footage into a 360-degree format boost the market size.

Also, the increased perimeter security needs and the rising trend of smart homes influence market revenues. The market will likely grow significantly over the next few years. In this regard, Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the global drone camera market value is poised to escalate from USD 11.1 BN in 2022 to USD 66.2 BN by 2030, growing at a 29% CAGR throughout the review period (2023-2030).

Key Players:



Sony Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

GoPro Inc. (US)

Canon Inc. (Japan) FLIR Systems Inc. (US),

are the notable vendors in the Drone Camera market.

Drone Camera Market Regional Analysis:

North America leads the global drone camera market, witnessing the rising adoption of drones in the commercial and military sectors across the region. Besides, advancements in drone and imaging technologies influence the value of the regional market. Favorable government initiatives for regulating the commercial use of drone cameras to enhance safety foster the market demand.

Additionally, rising investment by the players in upgrading and developing the models of drone cameras boosts the region's market shares. Augmenting adoption of drones in the construction industry for 2D and 3D modeling & mapping, waste reduction, land surveying, and other purposes substantiates the market size.

Drone Camera Market Segmentation:

The report is segmented into types, resolutions, applications, end-users, and regions. The type segment comprises SD Cameras and HD Cameras. The resolution segment comprises 12 MP, 12-20 MP, 20-32 MP, 32 MP and above. The application segment comprises photography & videography, thermal imaging, surveillance, and others. The end-user segment comprises commercial, military, homeland security, and others. The region segment comprises the Americas, Asia-Pacific, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

The rising adoption of drone cameras and the increasing awareness of home safety and monitoring solutions drive market growth. Also, the increased perimeter security needs and the rising trend of smart homes influence market revenues. Rapidly dropping prices of customized commercial drones with new functionality would allow its extensive uses in variniche spaces.

Modern drones could soon be adopted in agriculture for doing everyday tasks like fertilizing crops on an automated basis, monitoring traffic events, surveying hard-to-reach places, or even delivering food. The future of the constantly evolving drone technology is currently undergoing groundbreaking improvements. With seven potential generations, most current technology sits in the fifth and sixth generations.

