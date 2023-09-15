Home Genius Exteriors Named #1 On Fortune Magazine's Best Workplaces In Constructiontm

Q4 Launch Event

HYATTSVILLE, MD, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Home GenExteriors , a leading name in the home improvement and construction industry, proudly announces its recognition as the #1 Best Workplace in ConstructionTM by FORTUNE Magazine (Small/Medium). This prestigiaccolade reflects Home GenExteriors' unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional workplace culture, where employees thrive, innovate, and contribute to the company's growth and success.

FORTUNE Magazine's annual Best Workplaces in ConstructionTM list is a coveted honor that celebrates organizations within the construction sector that prioritize employee well-being, professional growth, and a positive work environment. Home GenExteriors' top-ranking position on this list is a testament to the company's dedication to its workforce.

Jeff Gunhus, CEO of Home GenExteriors, expressed his gratitude for this esteemed recognition, saying, "Being named the #1 Best Workplace in ConstructionTM by FORTUNE Magazine is a tremendhonor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. At Home GenExteriors, we believe that our Geniuses are our greatest asset, and we are committed to providing them with an environment where they can thrive both personally and professionally."

Home GenExteriors' commitment to employee well-being extends beyond words to tangible actions. The company invests in comprehensive training and development programs, promotes a healthy work-life balance, and helps employees gives back to their communities through its Home GenCares program.“Our commitment to our workforce has not only driven the company's success,” says co-founder Max Alesi,“but it has also solidified our reputation as an employer of choice in the construction industry.”

The recognition as the #1 Best Workplace in ConstructionTM is a testament to Home GenExteriors' ongoing pursuit of excellence. The company is dedicated to upholding its vision of being the fastest growing and most respected home improvement company in America while simultaneously ensuring that its employees are at the forefront of this journey.

Home GenExteriors extends its heartfelt appreciation to its employees, partners, and customers who have contributed to this remarkable achievement. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering top-notch service and continues to look for ways to enhance the well-being and professional growth of its employees.

