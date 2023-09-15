Summerview Real Estate: A Legacy Of Hard Work, Ethics, And Innovation In The Real Estate Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Steve (left) Laura (middle) Vincent (right)
Summerview Real Estate, a dynamic and technology-driven real estate agency, proudly announces its remarkable journey and commitment to excellence. Our company's dedication to innovation and proactive approach in the real estate market makstandout choice for anyone seeking Real Estate services in Southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts” - Vincent TrefethenDERRY, NH, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Summerview Real Estate , a dynamic and technology-driven real estate agency, proudly announces its remarkable journey and commitment to excellence in the Real Estate sector. Founded by Steve Trefethen, a seasoned real estate veteran with over 48 years of experience, Summerview Real Estate is redefining the industry with its core values of hard work, ethics, and innovation.
Steve Trefethen embarked on his real estate career in sunny Florida when he was just turning 18. His journey, however, began long before that, with the influence of his grandfather, Domonic, who instilled in him a green thumb and a deep understanding of honest, hard work. Growing up in Boston, Massachusetts, Steve had to overcome numerchallenges, working varijobs to support his family. From the Hood Milk factory to working alongside his grandfather on Commercial Street in Boston, Steve's relentless work ethic shined through.
Every morning, Steve and his grandfather would visit Haymarket Square to purchase fresh produce from wholesalers for delivery by 7:00 AM sharp. This commitment to hard work and honesty was shared by the small business owners in Boston, contributing to the city's greatness. After moving to Florida, marrying his wife Laura, and raising two children, Dominic and Vincent, Steve continued to nurture these values within his family.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, the Trefethen family decided to return to New England, settling in Southern New Hampshire. Steve, with his entrepreneurial spirit, transitioned from real estate investments and a successful landscaping business to a career in real estate. Thus, Summerview Real Estate was reborn.
Summerview Real Estate distinguishes itself by blending traditional values with modern innovation, challenging the staquo in the industry. As Steve's sons, Dominic and Vincent, grew up, they ventured into their respective fields – property investments and digital marketing/business management, respectively. These paths converged to bring Summerview Real Estate to where it stands today.
Vincent Trefethen , now a licensed Realtor® and Real Estate Agent, has taken the reins of the company, infusing it with passion and a vision for growth and expansion. The company currently operates in the Southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts markets while actively expanding its network across the United States, collaborating with clients from around the world.
Summerview Real Estate is headquartered in Derry, New Hampshire, with plans to expand back into Boston, Massachusetts. What sets them apart from typical real estate agencies is their active and aggressive marketing approach. Instead of passively listing properties and waiting, Summerview's dedicated team spends a minimum of 3 hours each morning reaching out to buyers and sellers, leveraging their extensive networks to connect with potential clients.
On average, each agent, including the broker, engages with 40-50 individuals daily, discussing real estate opportunities in Southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Summerview Real Estate refuses to be passive; they proactively seek out opportunities in the market, striving to provide the best service to their clients.
In conclusion, Summerview Real Estate is a testament to how life comes full circle. Steve Trefethen's journey, from his early days in Boston to founding Summerview Real Estate, reflects the values of hard work and ethics that define both him and the city of Boston. The company's dedication to innovation and proactive approach in the real estate market makes them a standout choice for anyone seeking Real Estate services in Southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
For more information about Summerview Real Estate and their services, please visit their office at 44 West Broadway, Derry, New Hampshire 03038, or contact Vincent Trefethen at or text/call him at +1(617) 209-9309. Experience the difference by contacting this active aggressive real estate agency with Summerview Real Estate.
